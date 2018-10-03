Hamnøy

This place is highly photogenic. If you would drive through Hamnøy, you probably wouldn’t notice this place, but amongst photographers, this place is popular. These red cabins are one of the most photographed places in Lofoten. Especially in winter with nortern lights.

Hamnøy punased majakesed on üks populaarsemaid kohti Lofootidel, eriti talvel koos virmalistega.