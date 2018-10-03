This place is highly photogenic. If you would drive through Hamnøy, you probably wouldn’t notice this place, but amongst photographers, this place is popular. These red cabins are one of the most photographed places in Lofoten. Especially in winter with nortern lights.
Hamnøy punased majakesed on üks populaarsemaid kohti Lofootidel, eriti talvel koos virmalistega.
Wow! What a fantastic shot. The red houses make the shot pop against the rugged cliffs and rocky shore. This is one of you best shots that I have seen. Congratulations. This is a marketable piece.
Thank you Chuck for great words! Yeah, the moody day was perfect to shoot this place. The markeing my work is something that I have to learn.
With your permission I would like to put some of your work on my website. I will link it to your website. I will put it with some of my brothers work. Thank you 😊
That’s very kind of you Chuck :)
