Hamnøy

This place is highly photogenic. If you would drive through Hamnøy, you probably wouldn’t notice this place, but amongst photographers, this place is popular. These red cabins are one of the most photographed places in Lofoten. Especially in winter with nortern lights.

For Licensing

https://licensify.co/o/udfvgnHr?t=21

Thank you for support!

Hamnøy punased majakesed on üks populaarsemaid kohti Lofootidel, eriti talvel koos virmalistega.

 Rubriik: Norway 2018      Sildistatud: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

4 Comments on “Hamnøy

  1. Wow! What a fantastic shot. The red houses make the shot pop against the rugged cliffs and rocky shore. This is one of you best shots that I have seen. Congratulations. This is a marketable piece.

    Liked by 1 person

    Vasta

Lisa kommentaar

Täida nõutavad väljad või kliki ikoonile, et sisse logida:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Sa kommenteerid kasutades oma WordPress.com kontot. Logi välja /  Muuda )

Google+ photo

Sa kommenteerid kasutades oma Google+ kontot. Logi välja /  Muuda )

Twitter picture

Sa kommenteerid kasutades oma Twitter kontot. Logi välja /  Muuda )

Facebook photo

Sa kommenteerid kasutades oma Facebook kontot. Logi välja /  Muuda )

Tühista

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: