glacier river

Slowly making my way through Norway images. It takes a lot of time :) The glacier water was really beautiful. I was amazed of the color.

Sellise värviga jõgesid ei ole mina varem näinud. Täiesti selge ja üli ilusa värviga, aga ropult külm.