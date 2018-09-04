glacier river

Slowly making my way through Norway images. It takes a lot of time :) The glacier water was really beautiful. I was amazed of the color.
For licensing
Thank you for support!
Sellise värviga jõgesid ei ole mina varem näinud. Täiesti selge ja üli ilusa värviga, aga ropult külm.
It looks like a fantasy world! Beautiful.
Thank you ustome. It was indeed.
Great captured image. The picture makes the water look cold. I’m sure it was.
Thank you. Yes it was very cold :)
