Perseid meteor shower

 

Just a reminder that 12 of august is Perseid meteor shower. Are you going to watch this magnificent show? It is free of charge :)

    • I also won’t see perseids in 12 of august. I’m going to Norway, Lofoten. There is too bright sky in august, but I will try to photograph perseids in Sweden. You definitely will see perseids on monday.

