Just a Fly

I’ve been busy with landscape photography, so I have completely forgotten my macro lens. It is weird that if you focus fully on one theme, then you won’t see ohter things around you, thats why I really miss oled times. Then there where no pressure. I just photographed everything. And I was happy with whatever I managed to photograph. I think I should take time off and use my macro lens more often. After autumn season :)

