I’ve been busy with landscape photography, so I have completely forgotten my macro lens. It is weird that if you focus fully on one theme, then you won’t see ohter things around you, thats why I really miss oled times. Then there where no pressure. I just photographed everything. And I was happy with whatever I managed to photograph. I think I should take time off and use my macro lens more often. After autumn season :)
The way you photograph it makes it so much more than ‘just a fly’. The way you have photographed it makes it look different than the flies we have here – the underside at the back looks quite different. Which is very possible living in different locations and climates. But I don’t have a macro lens to take a photo of one of our flies to compare.
