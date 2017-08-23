Perfect timing

I just couldn’t believe that at last I made right choice. I wanted to shoot sunset colors at sea, but when I was approaching to the roundabout I changed my mind and thought that I should visit my favorite oak tree. I really hoped that one day I will see rainbow over this oak.

When I was driving the rain got stronger by every kilometer. This was the first sign that perhaps there’s also a rainbow coming. There also was slight golden hour colors at horizon, so the sun was not blocked with clouds. I knew that I have to get as fast as possible near the oak tree, becouse rainbow will appear soon. And it did exactly the same time when I put my camera on a tripod. How cool is that :) Now I have this image, unbelieveble, well yes it is not perfect rainbow, but it is a good start :)

Foe licensing

https://licensify.co/o/0yZ75rrl?t=46

Thank You for support!

üle pika aja õnnestus langetada õige otsus. Tegelikult oli soov pildistada päikeseloojangut mereääres, aga viimasel hetkel mõtlesin ümber ja läksin hoopis oma lemmik tammepuu juurde.

Sinna sõites hakkas päris tugevalt vihma sadama, kuid samal ajal oli ka näha päikeseloojangu algust tähendavat kuldset valgust, ehk siis päike ei olnud blokeeritud pilvedega. Esimene mõte mis tekkis oli see, et lõpuks õnnestub vikerkaart pildistada ümber tamme puu. Kuid tuli kiirustada, sest väike sprint tuli ette võtta auto juurest tamme juurde. Vikerkaar tekkis täpselt siis kui asetasin kaamera statiivi peale, uskumatu :)Kuigi jah vikerkaar ei ole ideaalne, kuid hea algus seegi :)