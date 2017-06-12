Eternal 12. juuni 2017 | 1 images

This is funny how things turn out. I went to Scotland to photograph fog inversioon up in mountain, but it didn’t happen. Instead I had the chance to see fog inversioon here in Estonia, but we don’t have mountains :) The highest vantage point here is children’s winter slide hill. I think, for this time, it was high enough.

Udu invasioon.

Alles hiljuti reisin Šotimaale, et näha sellist momenti, kuid ei olnud udu invasiooni. See eest õnnestus mõned pildid teha nüüd Eestis. See ei ole drooni pilt, vaid ronisin laste liumäe otsa :) Mõnikord piisab ka sellest.