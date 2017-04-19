Spring storm| 1 images
Spring storm from last year. One of my favorite beach.
That’s a last time I saw that kind of beautiful weather formation. This weekend there is a slight chance that we can trace some thunderstorms, but there is one problem, I don’t have a car any more, I have only bicycle :) Hopes are not exactly high :)
For licensing:
https://licensify.co/o/cJwWjDsl?t=28
Thank You for support!
Eelmise aasta kevade pilt Nõvalt. Ilus tormipilv, mis tõi kaasa üllatavalt korraliku lumekihi.
