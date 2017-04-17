Special ones| 1 images
Beautiful trees near coastline. White moss leads the way to those special trees. After rain there where hints of mushroom aroma. I love mushrooms, but we have to wait to august/september, before we can collect those beautiful chanterelles.
For licensing:
https://licensify.co/o/B1A7GgGu?t=2
Thank You for support!
Fotogeenilised männid :)
I am curious about the red markings on the upper right area we can see – is this a moss or lichen that is growing on the tree? It looks so smooth it could be painted on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for pointing this issue, I think it was due to polarizer filter. Maybe this filter enhanced this color, it should have been more like dark orange. This darker orange is normal color for pine trees. My bad :) I uploaded new versioon.
LikeLike
Stunningly beautiful. Thank you for sharing. 😊
LikeLike
Thank You Brigid :)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reminds of a scene from the Hobbit movie.
LikeLike