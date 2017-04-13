Sound Wave 13. apr. 2017 | 1 images

I’m cleaning hard drive at moment and I found this image. I really like it, it is like sound wave, but I remember that this morning was really quiet. When you look this image I think You will see the silence in this image. I made this picture at 4 may 2013, 04:38 with my first dslr, Pentax K-r.

Have a nice Easter holiday.

For Licensing:

https://licensify.co/o/zPF4rtxk?t=30

Thank You for support!