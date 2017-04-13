Sound Wave| 1 images
I’m cleaning hard drive at moment and I found this image. I really like it, it is like sound wave, but I remember that this morning was really quiet. When you look this image I think You will see the silence in this image. I made this picture at 4 may 2013, 04:38 with my first dslr, Pentax K-r.
For Licensing:
https://licensify.co/o/zPF4rtxk?t=30
Thank You for support!
That’s beautiful, one of my favourites.
LikeLike
I can touch! the silence in this image. Wow. (As usual.)
LikeLike