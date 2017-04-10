Morning colors 10. apr. 2017 | 1 images

Morning colors at rocky beach. I really love sunrise colors more than sunset. Sunrise is more like hazy, subtle, elegant and usually pink. And 99% of time, I’m the only one out there :)

For licensing:

https://licensify.co/o/56vt_iHc?t=7

Thank You for support!

Ka päikesetõusu ajal saab huvitavaid värve mereääres pildile püüda. Kuigi järjest raskemaks läheb, sest päike tõuseb ikka suhteliselt vara juba. Päris huvitavad on ka need punased pritsmed. On mida järgmine kord oodata või otsida.