Colors at night 23. märts 2017 | 1 images

Yess, finally we had clear skys and some Aurora borealis :) It was really bad season so far, when there where northern lights then the sky was overcast usually. So I hope this is start for an interesting night photography season.

Lõpuks õnnestus ka virmalisi näha, loodan, et see on hea algus huvitavale öö fotograafia hooajale.