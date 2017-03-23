Colors at night| 1 images
Yess, finally we had clear skys and some Aurora borealis :) It was really bad season so far, when there where northern lights then the sky was overcast usually. So I hope this is start for an interesting night photography season.
Lõpuks õnnestus ka virmalisi näha, loodan, et see on hea algus huvitavale öö fotograafia hooajale.
So beautiful, feels me with such peace!
Yea it was really nice night.
Hope u enjoy the weather😊😊
Thank You :)
Wow! Such beauty. Thank you.
Thank You Brigid. It was beautiful indeed.
Was this taken in Estonia? Or Finland? It’s beautiful and made my day!
Hi, I’m glad you like this image. I took this image in Estonia. But there is Finland (Helsinki) lightpollution on the right side of the image.
Thanks Urmo for the specific information!
Really beautiful!
Thank you.
