Frost bites

Couple weeks old image. Modest attempt to visit the bogs more, as promised. Beautiful tree in Valgejärve bog.
For licensing:
https://licensify.co/o/OpJNUBIN?t=54
Thank You for support!
Valgejärve raba.
That’s really beautiful
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank You! Glad You like it :)
LikeLike
I’m starting to think that you spent your childhood planting things so that they would grow this beautifully arranged so that you could photograph them. Either that or you’re just a genius at finding beauty.
Thank You Jeni for that nice comment :)
I don’t know, I just look around a lot when hiking or even when I’m driving with car. I just see subjects that I would like to photograph. This tree was in the middle of bog. It was obvious composition.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Muuda )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Muuda )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Muuda )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Muuda )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Older
That’s really beautiful
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank You! Glad You like it :)
LikeLike
I’m starting to think that you spent your childhood planting things so that they would grow this beautifully arranged so that you could photograph them. Either that or you’re just a genius at finding beauty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank You Jeni for that nice comment :)
I don’t know, I just look around a lot when hiking or even when I’m driving with car. I just see subjects that I would like to photograph. This tree was in the middle of bog. It was obvious composition.
LikeLiked by 1 person