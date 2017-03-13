Short-toed Treecreeper, Aedporr (Certhia brachydactyla) 13. märts 2017 | 1 images

Very well camouflaged bird. This bird always starts to search food from bottom to up and he doesn’t bothers if you get close to him. He loves pine trees.

Väga hästi maskeerunud lind. Teda võib kohata enamasti männipuude peal. Ta alustab toidu otsinguid alati maapinna lähedalt ja liigub ülesse.