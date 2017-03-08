Finter remnants 8. märts 2017 | 1 images

Spring is coming, so last change to photograph winter scenes :)

Edit: It is funny how the scheduled post just doesn’t work. Couple days ago I was sure that spring is here, but today actually it is quite cold and snowy outside. So, who knows how long this winter lasts.

Viimased talve pildid tundub, ilmad on ikka väga kevade moodi juba.

Edit: See on ikka suht naljakas, kuidas etteplaneeritud postitused ei tööta. Paar päeva tagasi olin kindel, et kevad on käes, aga hetkel aknast välja vaadates on nagu talve küll veel :)