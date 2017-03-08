Finter remnants| 1 images
Spring is coming, so last change to photograph winter scenes :)
Edit: It is funny how the scheduled post just doesn’t work. Couple days ago I was sure that spring is here, but today actually it is quite cold and snowy outside. So, who knows how long this winter lasts.
For licensing: https://licensify.co/o/pwFnKMYy?t=33
Thank You for support!
Viimased talve pildid tundub, ilmad on ikka väga kevade moodi juba.
Edit: See on ikka suht naljakas, kuidas etteplaneeritud postitused ei tööta. Paar päeva tagasi olin kindel, et kevad on käes, aga hetkel aknast välja vaadates on nagu talve küll veel :)
How absolutely beautiful! 🙏😇
LikeLike
Beautiful!
LikeLike
Occorre farsi da parte per troppa ammirazione. Occorre dire della meraviglia, un attimo e sempre, qui.
Grazie.
LikeLiked by 1 person