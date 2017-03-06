Forest light| 1 images
I will continue my saga to find some interesting forests. This place has a lot of potential, but light has to be perfect. So I will visit this forest a lot near future.
Üks uues aasta lubadusi oli, et edaspidi üritan pildistada metsades rohkem. Metsades pildistamisega on aga see jama, et tingimused peavad ideaalsed olema. Igal juhul palju keerulisem kui mereääres. korralik väljakutse :)
Passaggi di luce che segnano la memoria del cammino, altri percorsi.
Grazie
Grazie :)
Perfection
Thank You :) There’s always room for improvement:)
Wonderful image! I often wish I could time my visits to the forest just right as to be able to create images like this. Perhaps it means dedication to being out in the woods everyday at a particular time of day?
Hi Khürt Williams. I’m new in woodland photography also, but as I have discovered it is all about scouting, even if you go to forests to walk with friends, watch the surroundings. You might see some beautiful subjects. The best light in forests is at sunrise or couple hours before sunset. Midday is too harsh for my taste. But yea, it depends how much effort are You willing to give :)
Good luck Khürt!
Love this one. I use images of forests when I am teaching descriptive writing – great at getting them to think about atmosphere and not just a collection of trees. Great picture, as always.
