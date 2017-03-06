Forest light 6. märts 2017 | 1 images

I will continue my saga to find some interesting forests. This place has a lot of potential, but light has to be perfect. So I will visit this forest a lot near future.

Üks uues aasta lubadusi oli, et edaspidi üritan pildistada metsades rohkem. Metsades pildistamisega on aga see jama, et tingimused peavad ideaalsed olema. Igal juhul palju keerulisem kui mereääres. korralik väljakutse :)