Dipper, Vesipapp (Cinclus cinclus) 1. Mar 2017 | 2 images

This post contains 2 images and short video.

Dipper is funny bird and one of the few ones who can dive and use wings under water, this bird loves cold water. I had the change to watch this bird in action for about 6 hour in two days. I would love to be there more, but as I say some times, day job interferes privacy life :)

I discovered that three Dippers are living in about one kilometers section of river. They know their territory. And each one of them are different. One is grumpy, second anxious and third is calm :) So yea, good find near home. When this post is published them I’m actually back there, hiding myself for hoping to see Kingfisher and some Dippers:)

This is probably one of the places where I will put up my bird hide, because I saw Kingfiser there. Kingfisher is quite rare here in Estonia, especially in winter, usually they migrate to south. It is estimated that here is from march to oktober about 50-300 nesting couple. This is third year where I’m trying to photograph this bird. So decent challenge :)

Tasub ikka aeg ajalt kolada lähiümbruse jõgede ääres. Õnnestus ka jäälindu näha, eks edaspidi tuleb palju aega veeta seal kui varje valmis saab :)