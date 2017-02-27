Long-tailed Tit, Sabatihane (Aegithalos caudatus) 27. Feb 2017 | 1 images

Little snowball is doing some push ups :)

Whole weekend I spent to search wild animal trails, ecpecially Fox trails, but didn’t have any luck. But at least I had the opportunity to spend couple minutes with these little birds, there where about fifteen birds. In winter these birds stick together for safety, also they find food easier this way.

Viimasel ajal on ikka päris tihti juhtunud, et satun kokku nende väikeste lindudega. Eemalt oli juba kuulda kuidas suure kisa saatel lähenevad :)

Tavaliselt on need parved jäänud 15 kuni 20 linnu kanti. Loodan ka edaspidi sattuda nendega kokku kui looduses uitan.