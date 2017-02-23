Great tit, Rasvatihane (Parus major)

Fun day in my bird hide that is located in my garden, but too bad that there weren’t that many different species.
Tomorrow is Estonia birthday, 99 years old. It means that we have long weekend. So I think I will celebrate this birthday in my bird hide :) Maybe I have the opportunity to see other birds also.
Lui è davvero sul tetto del mondo, nient’altro…
The other birds will soon come back from Africa again … in the meantime tits at least also here in Berlin on our balcony. Very impressive photos!
Thank You! Hot winter break is about to end:)
I love this photo. We’ll soon have spring migratory birds visiting New Jersey.
Yea, same here. Can’t wait to see them :)
Beautiful!!
Beautiful photo!
Thank You Amber :)
