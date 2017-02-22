Frozen waterfall 22. Feb 2017 | 2 images

Beautiful walk at Northern Estonia coastline. About this place, I have a lot of images ready in my head when I can start using my large format film camera :) If I can be that patient of course, usually I am not, so probably I will go there with my Pentax dslr, for scouting of course :)

The start of large format film camera building has changed me a bit. Now I always look details, that intimate images when I am in nature. I didn’t used to do that before. So yea, can’t wait to start using it.

For licensing:

Image 1: https://licensify.co/o/TOLQTy2H?t=26

Image 2: https://licensify.co/o/BAu3BTkD?t=45

Thank You for support!

Jäätunud kosk Türisalul. Teel mereäärde tuli teha valik mitme erineva koha vahel. Kuna Türisalus olen vähe pildistanud siis riskisin ja otsustasin ikka sinna minna. Olen tulemusega isegi rahul. Kas Teile ka meeldib?