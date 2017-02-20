Follow the path 20. Feb 2017 | 1 images

The sunset was happening actually to my right, but I couldn’t make image because there where a lot of airplane trails. I really love bogs, but some how I don’t have a lot of images from bogs. Propably I should visit more these gorgeous places.

Mõnus jalutuskäik Hüpassaare rabas. Imeline loojang toimus pilti vaadates paremal pool, kuid lennukid suutsid oma jälje jätta taevasse. Õnneks see pilt meeldib mulle rohkem :) Loodan, et Teilegi.