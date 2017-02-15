Simplicity| 1 images
The sequel to the previous post. Beautiful frosty morning. The reason why I love winter, but very rarely we can witness that kind of view.
I have two hobbies. One is nature photography and second is carpenter. I’m really excited to start building my self a 4 x 5 large format film camera. This camera would be perfect for these minimalistic landscape images. Hopefully I can start testing this camera in summer, because I want to master it in autumn :)
If You don’t know what is 4 x 5 film camera, then I recommend youtube vlog videos: BEN HORNE, ALAN BROCK
Midagi lihtsat. Järg eelmisele postitusele, pilt on tehtud hommikul. Kahju, et kõik see sai otsa jälle. Ega pikka pidu nagunii poleks olnud, linnud ka juba laulavad kevade laulu. Las siis kevad tulla, selline talv ei paku eriti huvi :)
this is truly amazing and beautiful. And can’t wait to hear about your camera building project….
Thanks Lyart! Can’t wait to start building, but before that I have some picture frames that I have to finish.
Lovely picture. It looks so peaceful. Building your own camera sounds exciting
Thank You. It was truly a beautiful morning.
This is beautiful.
Thank you Neli.
La nebbia è linguaggio che cancella apparentemente, ma sottrae allo sguardo il tempo della trascrizione fotografica.
Grazie.
La nebbia la neve il gelo l’intensità del candòre a commento, a rammendo di un tutto.
Grande grazie Crepiti
