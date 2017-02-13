Moonlight Wonderland 13. Feb 2017 | 4 images

I couldn’t decide which image I should publish, so I uploaded all four images. If you are watching this post with smartphone in wordpress reader then you probably see only one image. I recommend to type in hetkedloodusest.com

I really wanted to photograph the blood moon, but about half an hour before it started it actually ended. Because the cloud inversion. I hope next time I have more luck.

About me and my hobi, nature photography. When I was on the field waiting blood moon(about 3 am), all my co-workers enjoyed good time in spa hotel. There are times, when I think about, why I do this. I mean, I had the chance to enjoy good time with company costs, but I decided to be outside with -20C temperature and waiting blood moon…and I wasn’t alone I’m pretty sure that I saw a wolf there. Pretty scary…but I really like these images, so conclusion is that it is worth it :)

Rakvere pakub ikka väga ilusaid vaateid. Soov oli verekuud pildistada, kuid pool tundi enne selle algust ilmusid pilved välja. Ehk on järgmine kord rohkem õnne.